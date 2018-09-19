I am a World War II veteran. I will not vote for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. His good ol' boy, Montana dirt farmer political ads avoid exposing the liberal Washington politician he is.
He supported passage of the unaffordable Affordable Care Act and still does. Upon my asking for his support to implement the Simpson (R)-Bowles (D) Deficit Reduction Committee (appointed by Barack Obama) plan, he replied he could not. This in spite of our country drowning in red ink.
He is a liberal Montana senator in sync with liberals Chuck Schumer (D) and Nancy Pelosi (D).
The news media are saying polls show a majority of young voters are favoring liberal Democrats. Sadly, they favor those who would take the country further down the road to total socialism. The current rate of growth in the national debt is unsustainable without adding Democrat-proposed Medicare for all and free college educations.
Congressman Ron Paul is right. Congress needs to do away with the Fed, a group of bankers manipulating the economy. Let free enterprise control the economy.
Dale Smith,
Cut Bank