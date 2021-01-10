Tester is only one wearing white hat

I’m a third-generation Montana native and a staunchly independent voter. I’ve been appalled at the constant efforts to undermine the Constitution and the rule of law over the past four years. Since the November election, however, I’ve seen many Republicans take off their red MAGA caps and don black hats instead as they followed Donald Trump down the road to the attempted coup.

Sen. Steve Daines put on a black hat and he went into the joint session of Congress wearing that black hat—announcing he would object to electoral college votes from states Trump falsely claims stole his landslide victory. However, when a violent insurrectionist black-hat mob stormed the Capitol and ransacked offices, Daines took his black hat off.

Daines apparently prefers to go hat-less now. Newly elected Matt Rosendale, while decrying mob violence, continues to proudly wear his black hat though. It seems that the only member of the Montana delegation to Washington who wears a white hat anymore is Senator Tester.

Thank you, Senator Tester, for standing up for the Constitution, for the states’ right to hold fair and democratic elections (as courts have ruled), and standing for the peaceful transition of power in our constitutional republic.

Hal Schmid,

Missoula

