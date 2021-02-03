Tester must support Biden's withdrawal of permits

Instead of fighting the inevitable, please focus your efforts on aiding the construction workers, the miners, the people in Colstrip who are held hostage by the fossil fuel industry. Do what you can to make sure that they get paid regardless of having their jobs evaporate. They are all our fellow Montanans and, due to no fault of their own, their industry must be stopped. But we can't allow them to go homeless and hungry. In this richest nation in history, supporting the workers should be the easiest part of stopping climate change. Retraining to work in the wind and solar field is one good option as Montana moves to a Green energy future. You could also focus your efforts on helping farmers like yourself transition to a post-carbon world, both in terms of using equipment that doesn't require fossil fuel (bio-fuels are a good option), and stopping the use of agricultural chemicals, which are just as destructive of the climate as burning oil and coal for energy. I am sure you are already aware of this as an organic farmer in Big Sandy!