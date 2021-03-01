Tester must vote against COVID relief bill

Senator Tester:

I believe you have no courage to vote against “THE ORGORY OF PORK,” aka “THE COVID RELIEF BILL.” Only 5%, or less than $100 billion, of this multi-trillion bill will be spent in the current fiscal year. The rest will be spent through 2028.

President Biden is trying to rush through his $1.9 trillion plan, which contains hundreds of billions of dollars in unrelated projects and programs and would bring total spending in response to the pandemic to an astonishing $5.7 trillion.

The Congressional Budget Office recently reported that the economy will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the middle of this year without a new stimulus package. Spending almost $2 trillion more is simply not needed to stimulate our economy. It will instead increase inflation and dramatically slow down any economic recovery.

Biden’s plan will bail out blue states that have acted irresponsibly, corruptly and are in financial trouble with decades of over-spending. The bill is 9% related to Covid health spending and 91% to the ”Pelosi Pay-off” which includes items, such as, rewards to teacher unions, Planned Parenthood, National Endowment to the Arts, etc. all while sending an already soaring deficit to new heights.