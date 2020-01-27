RE: Jan. 23, letters from Laura Morris and James Johnson. I wrote to U.S. Democratic Senator Jon Tester asking him to be impartial, fair and do his Constitutional Duty...so far, he hasn’t even responded with a form letter. All I ever get from pork barrel Jon is requests for donations. When Nancy and Chuck and the gang begin conducting themselves constitutionally correct, the maybe Republicans may reciprocate. And hats off to Sherry Connolly for being spot on. Thank God those hate slingers Will and Pitts are gone. Ochenski has forgotten what it means to be a Montanan. His column makes great fireplace starter. Finally, Mayor John continues to drive the higher earning families to the Bitterroot with his high taxes, subsidized city, and unaffordable housing. I believe I touched it all for today.
Dale Hanson,
Lolo