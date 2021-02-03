Tester needs to practice what he preaches

Senator Tester recently stated that he was disappointed with the decision of the Biden administration to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. This pipeline would have contributed over sixty million dollars annually in property taxes to six eastern Montana counties that desperately need and were counting on this revenue. As the U.S. Senate is evenly split 50/50 between Republicans and Democrats, there has never been a better time for the Senator to use his leverage to reverse this terrible executive order. Without his vote, President Biden cannot pass his pet projects like the Green New Deal, raising taxes, ending the filibuster and appointing liberal judges to the bench. Instead of supporting a Senate impeachment which is doomed to failure, he could actually do something that makes a difference. The Senator always says he is back in Washington to help the “folks” in Montana. This is a critical time to see if he actually practices what he preaches.