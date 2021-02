Sen. Jon Tester voted to oppose stimulus checks for illegal immigrants, oppose fracking bans and oppose the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

He then voted in favor of Sen. Schumer's amendment that stripped all three from the resolution, and voted against Sen. McConnell's amendment to undo Sen. Schumer's amendment.

So, in other words, Sen. Tester voted to give taxpayer dollars to illegals, ban fracking and cancel the Keystone pipeline. Games they play.

Susan Montelius,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0