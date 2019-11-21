This fall studies have revealed strong bipartisan Montana support to maintain clean water and air and protect public lands. The data consistently cites measures of support between 70 and 90%, yet only 33% of our Montana federal delegation represents these values with consistency and pride.
Thank you to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for reflecting what this data suggests is part of our widely held Montana values. As a farmer, the senator deeply understands connection to land and the importance of clean water and healthy soils. This has been evident in his actions on our behalf in Congress, from his recent reintroduction of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act to passage of the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Senator Tester is also clear and firm in his messaging that public lands must stay in public hands and is advocating for full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Thank you for leading with the urgency we need to protect our natural resources and public lands access. It’s clear you’re listening to Montanans. Your actions on our behalf in Congress represent our generation’s conservation values and your efforts will be lauded by future generations to come.
Amy Katz,
Missoula