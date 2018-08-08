When election season rolls around, it’s hard to know who to trust and what to believe. But Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s endorsement of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester cuts through all the political doublespeak and says it like it is: Tester champions Montana women.
During his time in the U.S. Senate, Tester has earned the trust and support of the women in this state. We know that he will never stop fighting to protect us from harmful anti-women legislation, like stripping us of our reproductive rights or our access to quality health care. He knows that when women are not supported, neither are our families nor are our communities.
Women need to have access to the same opportunities as others, whether that’s economic opportunities, education or the ability to make basic healthcare decisions. Tester not only stands up for Montana women when the GOP tries to chip away at our rights, but he also expands opportunities for women, such as cosponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act or voting for budgets that fund health centers in Montana like Planned Parenthood.
When it comes time to send someone to Washington, D.C., to represent the interests of Montana’s women, there’s only one person I trust to do that and it’s Tester.
Margaret Morris,
Whitefish