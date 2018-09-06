During a recent Senate Commerce Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was among only a handful of senators to address the 800-pound gorilla in the room: robocalls.
In July, Montanans received 8 million robocalls, a number that Tester noted has been on the rise for years. Declaring robocalls an “incredible nuisance,” the senator told the FCC’s chairman and commissioners “we gotta shut them down.”
But that may be easier said than done. In fact, lobbyists for payday lenders, student loan servicers, banks and retailers making robocalls for debt collections and telemarketing are hard at work to ensure their robocalling operations remain in full swing. The robocallers want the FCC to undo the ban on autodialed calls and texts to cell phones without our consent and they intend to rob consumers of our right to revoke consent and demand that the calls stop.
Tester is on the right track, but it’s time to get specific. The senator should make clear that his tough talk is directed at all sources of robocalls, including the well-established businesses lobbying the FCC to gut consumer protections. To quote Senator Tester. “Don’t call me, I’ll call you.”
Lyla Dyer,
Billings