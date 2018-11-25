Out of concern for my fellow small-businesses owners, I sincerely hope that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester will help ensure the HIT (Health Insurance Tax provision of the Affordable Care Act) is suspended for 2020.
I have been in business since 1977 and have seen many businesses similar to mine come and go. I don't want our remaining small businesses to incur higher costs because of the HIT.
Our health insurance went up by about 20 percent recently, and we would struggle quite a bit if it increased further. I don't mind paying my fair share, but if the HIT is left in effect for 2020, it's going to hurt the small business sector overall.
Meanwhile, big corporations are not affected by the HIT at all. This tax is singling out the small business sector, and attacking it. That's not right.
I look forward to seeing our senator work with his colleagues to delay the HIT again for 2020. This needs to be done now, before Congress goes into winter recess.
Harold Davis,
president,
D&G Crane Service Inc.,
Missoula