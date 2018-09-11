Is it presidential to be flying all over the country on taxpayer dollars, campaigning for senators to support himself? Is it even legal for a man like U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to fly on Air Force One to campaign for himself in Great Falls, Montana?
Is it ever right for a president to verbally bash a sitting senator of the United States, like U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who works for our veterans? He is verbally abusive to Tester so he can get support for his developer friend Matt Rosendale from Maryland, who wants to get rid of health care for the people, wants to cut into Medicare, wants to take away our public lands, open them for oil exploration, fracking and development.
Are we, the people of this country, going to sit back and let these mobsters take over?
Montana has been the last great place, with wildlife, wilderness and beautiful country. Tester has always been in support of lumber, clean forests, veterans, and protecting our hunting and fishing on our public lands.
Don't allow these greedy millionaires and billionaires to take away our access to our lands, and leave us with the bill.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis