Open letter to Rep. Austin Knudsen:
In the Aug. 13 Missoulian, you complained that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has and is supporting the Affordable Care Act.
During the Donald Trump campaign and subsequently (aided by the Republican-dominated legislature), Montana and the nation were promised a superior healthcare system that would "cure all ills"; pun intended. This effort has been a miserable failure.
Your support of Matt Rosedale, who ostensibly will "fix" this all-important problem, is completely without merit. Neither you nor Rosendale has offered any specific plan to accomplish it. All you seem capable of doing is stating generalities and attacking and "gutting" the act, leaving Montanans and the nation with inadequate (and ever-increasing costs for) health care.
Montanans deserve better than Rosendale. We need a proven senator who represents and who is responsive to the values and needs of us all. We need to re-elect Jon Tester.
RW Twilde,
Missoula