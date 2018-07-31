Regarding Dave Holland’s letter published in the Missoulian Sunday, July 22, suggesting that the veterans in U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s ad were not real vets but that they came from an agency called “Rent-A-Vet”:
I can assure you that the veterans in the ad are all quite real, as I was there with my 95-year-old father, who is a World War II veteran (U.S. Army Air Corps, European Theatre), as well as several others from our area. Veterans portrayed in the ad traveled from all over Montana and were proud to stand up for Tester, who has worked tirelessly to support veterans’ services over the past (nearly) 12 years.
Thank you not only to those veterans who appeared in the ad but also to all Montanans who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces.
And thank you, Senator Tester, for your continued commitment to our armed services as you work to improve services not only for our veterans, but also for those who are actively serving our country in all branches of the military.
Diane Magone,
candidate,
House District 14,
Superior