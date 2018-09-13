So, let me get this straight:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester does his job and doesn’t approve of President Trump’s nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson as secretary of Veterans Affairs, because Jackson had no experience as an administrator of a big federal agency, and there were credible allegations of misconduct by Jackson including: drunkenness on duty, inappropriate practices of prescription medicine and creating a hostile work environment.
After Jackson withdrew his nomination, Trump says: “I think Jon Tester has to have a big price to pay in Montana.”
Then Trump and his surrogates (Mike Pence and Donald Trump, Jr.) decide to take revenge on Tester for doing his job by making several trips to Montana campaigning for Tester’s opponent in the upcoming Montana Senate race.
And, all this Trumptonian revenge against Tester has been at taxpayer expense. The police protection and increased security has been estimated in Billings at $20,000 this month, $35,000 for Pence’s July visit and $80,000 for Trump’s Great Falls campaign trip in July. And, so far there has been no reimbursement from the White House for all the expenses incurred by these Montana communities. And, that doesn’t include the jet fuel and staff for Air Force One.
So, who is really paying the “big price” in Montana for Tester doing his job and protecting veterans from Trump’s incompetent VA Secretary nominee? I’m thinking the people in Billings and Great Falls must be thinking this is a pretty expensive way for President Trump to get revenge on Senator Tester — all at their expense.
Mary Catherine Dunphy,
Miles City