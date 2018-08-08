When I read the news about the absolute mess that is Washington, D.C., I feel very grateful that I am represented by a senator I am always proud of — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
Tester is someone who I never have to worry about doing something shady behind closed doors. In everything he does, Tester is transparent and honest — and always has been. In fact, you can go online to his website and see his schedule each day.
Jon Tester is a farmer from Big Sandy, Montana. He came from humble beginnings and he kept them — he still farms the same land with his wife, Sharla. He’s never been a politician — he’s a farmer. And it’s no surprise that D.C. special interests are after Tester because he has always fought to reduce congressional perks. He cleaned up Washington and helped pass a bill that banned members of Congress from accepting meals, gifts and travel from lobbyists.
Tester even does this within his own office! For years, he returned taxpayer money from his office budget, $3 million in total.
I have always been proud to call Tester my senator. I’m glad I have a chance to vote for Jon Tester so he can keep up his good work.
Rebecca Squires,
Helena