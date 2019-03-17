In case you missed Friday's (March 8) edition of the Missoulian, you will not be aware of the fact that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted against the bill to protect the innocent babies, born alive, that are allowed to die. They are also murdered by other means. One way that has been used in the past in abortions is to allow the head to crown and to stick sharp objects, such as scissors, into their brain, thereby initiating their death. What an inhumane way to murder these little innocents. This is your Sen. Jon Tester!
To all of you veterans who came out in favor of him during the last election, shame on you. He is not a man of honor. During the Obama years, 10,000 died, receiving poor treatment or no treatment at all. So he had to wait for a Republican to be elected to get a bill passed to honor you and for you to get the treatment you deserved. By the way, the most recent bill was not his; he was one of a number of senators who signed on that bill.
Phyllis Thompson,
Missoula