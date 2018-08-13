Republicans passed a tax bill claiming it would give a break to America's backbone, the back-breaking working families — those who do the job and manage paycheck to paycheck.
Months later the truth is clear: big corporations and billionaires took the money for themselves, buying back stock (to drive the stock price higher) and increasing dividends to shareholders. Their employees got modest one-time bonuses or meager raises. The cost to productive, working Americans? More than $1.5 trillion up front, and $9 trillion when the fiscal impacts are calculated.
Instead of building highways and taking care of schools, your government voted to cut taxes for those with the most money. Your government voted to reduce opportunities and help for working Americans.
That's wrong. And that's why U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted against it. Our kids and grandkids just can't afford to spoil the rich.
Matt Rosendale supported a bill that will burden future generations with enormous debt so that the rich can live better. Maybe that's so they'll have enough money to continue supporting his ambitions, as they have done in Montana.
Many politicians run to fulfill ambitions. Jon Tester works for Montana because he sees a need. Vote for yourself: Vote for Jon Tester.
Mark Hull,
Missoula