If you’ve spent any amount of time enjoying Montana’s incredible natural beauty, chances are you’ve benefited from public access to public lands. This November, protecting public lands will be on the ballot — and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is the only proven champion for Montana’s outdoor heritage. An example is Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act based on a collaboration by Montana citizens with a diversity of interests.
In contrast to Jon Tester, his opponent this November is East Coast developer Matt Rosendale, who has pushed to transfer our public lands. When Rosendale sees public lands, he sees an opportunity to develop their natural resources. He’s been a developer for most of his adult life, developing farmland into housing subdivisions. Now, wealthy landowners and developers across Montana have been dumping money into Rosendale’s campaign because they know they can count on him to prioritize their interests.
If you want your children and grandchildren to be able to enjoy the same beautiful Montana lands that we get to enjoy, you should vote for Tester this November. He is the only candidate for the Senate who can be counted on to fight for all Montanans — not just wealthy developers.
Debo Powers,
Polebridge