The character of a candidate for political office can be revealed by who he/she admires. By this measure, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale fail the test of character by tying themselves to the apron strings of a president who decided that one day was sufficient for the White House flag to be flown at half-mast for a true American hero and patriot, U.S. Sen. John McCain. John McCain was a man of principle who prided himself at reaching across the aisle to find effective common ground on which to move the country forward and away from the partisan gridlock and pettiness promoted by the current president and his partisan devotees.
Although of a different political party than McCain, both U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and congressional candidate Kathleen Williams have proven themselves to be politicians of character who are more interested in building McCain-like bridges than in creating chasms and walls to political progress.
Sterling Miller,
Lolo