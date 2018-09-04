A partial list of pre-existing conditions includes Alzheimers, arthritis, cancer, Crohn’s disease, diabetes, mental disorders, obesity, pregnancy and sleep apnea. Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies can no longer refuse coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. 426,000 Montanans under 65 have pre-existing conditions.
Republicans want to repeal the ACA even though the number of uninsured Montanans has decreased from 16.5 percent to 7.4 percent. Matt Rosendale is a part of this cabal. He has pushed to make negligent changes to our healthcare coverage without public input.
I am concerned that voting for Rosendale and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will allow these efforts to continue at our expense. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams recognize that our healthcare system is flawed, but that it has helped working families and ensured that rural hospitals and community health centers stay open. Tester and Williams are working to make healthcare a priority. At the state level, Williams sponsored a bill requiring insurers to provide routine care for cancer patients taking part in clinical trials. Tester secured $24 million to fund community health centers.
It is Tester and Williams who represent Montana citizens!
LeAnn Boyd,
Missoula