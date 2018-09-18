The out-of-state groups are back at it again. They’re dumping cash into Montana to go up on TV and peddle lies about U.S. Sen. Jon Tester — and they assume that Montanans are easily tricked enough to believe them.
The latest attempt is a recent television ad that makes it seem as if Tester is skipping work and not doing his job.
Tester has one of the best voting records of the entire Senate. He sits on five committees and several subcommittees and those committee meetings can sometimes happen simultaneously. He can’t be in five meetings at the same time, so he chooses where he needs to be. His staff keeps track of what he needs to be aware of. And Tester has one of the best legislative staffs on the Hill.
The advertisement on TV right now is shameful. These out-of-state groups know that the only way they can smear Tester is by making him into something he’s not.
But Montanans know better. We know Tester has a farmer’s work ethic and and he takes that with him to Washington every day. Thank you, Jon Tester, for working hard and doing your job!
Susie Reber Orr,
Missoula