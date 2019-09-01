Sept. 1, is the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II, according to the most commonly accepted version and the deadliest conflict in history, with as high as 85 million casualties.
Adolf Hitler’s 1.5 million-man army invaded Poland, debuting the Blitzkrieg, or “lightening war.” On Sept. 3, 1939, Britain, France, New Zealand and Australia could no longer abide by appeasement and declared war on Germany.
Germany had flaunted the Treaty of Versailles and rearmed the Rhineland, annexed the Saar Basin, Austria and the Sudetenland. Hitler pushed his luck again and this time he’d “crossed the Rubicon.” His aggression would not be tolerated.
Then ensued the eight-month “Phoney War,” until on May 10, 1940, Winston Churchill became prime minister of England and also Hitler launched the invasion of France, his army circumventing the Maginot Line, crashing through the Ardennes Forest; the French fought valiantly but were no match for the Blitzkrieg and Paris “fell” on June 14.
Overconfident, Hitler ordered Operation Barbarossa against Russia on June 22, 1941. After the battles of Stalingrad and Kursk, the Germans lost the upper hand.
Matthew 26:52 quotes Jesus saying: “He who takes up the sword shall perish by the sword.”
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula