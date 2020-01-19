I live on Fourth Street where the condo project is proposed and I am in favor. I have four main reasons.
Urban density:
Dense areas use less land per capita and also allow for more efficient public transport and other community services.
Housing supply:
Missoula’s housing prices have marched upwards of 8% annually the last two years. The fundamental reason is that demand is outstripping supply. We need more housing.
Leverage:
On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council approved the rezoning and the right-of-way for the alleyway. But they did with their own demands, some of which Cole Bergquist had already offered; $60,000 to help move the historic homes and ensure 20% of the new units to be affordable.
Presumably, supporters of the affordable housing deal think the increase in cost will simply cut into the project’s profit. Unfortunately, it could also unintentionally pass on those costs to the other units — polarizing the income ranges that could afford to live there.
Vision:
Bergquist and his team have vision. And I suspect they will design this new space with public feedback to create a place people want to be.
Brian Stampe,
Missoula