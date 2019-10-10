I am writing as a homeowner on Sixth Avenue to heartily thank the City of Missoula and the Missoula Bicycle and Pedestrian Program for the re-striping of Fifth and Sixth avenue between Russell and Higgins, as well as the re-done sidewalks along these streets to make them more accessible.
As a bike commuter, this re-striping makes me feel safer because of the buffer between car traffic and the bike lane. It is an incredible relief while commuting during morning and evening rush hours. I am also a driver, and I still appreciate the single lane traffic to help slow us all down in our cars and trucks.
Drivers: Still please look to your right before turning to make sure there is not a cyclist in a blind spot near your door or wheels. We all want to share the road responsibly and respectfully.
Thank you to the leadership at the city to make the routes safer for drivers, bikers, and folks who live in these neighborhoods. It has been years in the making!
I've noticed it's been a learning curve for some folks — but it certainly is a positive step in the right direction for Missoula.
Kirsten Gerbatsch,
Missoula