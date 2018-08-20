I am writing to publically thank the U.S. Forest Service and specifically congratulate leadership at the Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest for moving ahead with again thinning overstocked parts of the Pattee Canyon Recreation Area.
The recently enacted federal forestry legislation necessary to move both quickly and prudently to improve forest health, reduce forest fuels, enhance wildlife habitat and protect our valuable recreation areas will save tax dollars otherwise spent in very expensive and dangerous attempts to extinguish our summer wildfires, protect watersheds and save nearby homes. Mountain towns throughout the West (such as Flagstaff, Bend and Colorado Springs) are also aggressively tackling this very issue for the same reasons.
My request is that open-minded Missoula citizens thank our local federal forest partners for bravely moving forward.
Rich Lane,
Missoula