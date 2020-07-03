Thank law enforcment officers for all they do

Thank a peace officer.
Take a minute to thank a peace officer for all they do for us. For stopping to help when our car is broken down beside the road, for running to pull someone out of a car engulfed in flames, for jumping in to save a drowning victim, for helping a lost child find his home, for rescuing a puppy trapped in a culvert, for rushing to save a homeowner during a home invasion by an armed assailant, for running toward the gunfire during a mass shooting at a school, for apprehending a drunk driver going the wrong way, and for risking their lives every day they put on their uniforms, not knowing it they are going to return to their families at the end of the shift.
To those who want to defund or abolish the police: Who will you call if your car is being carjacked — a social worker? Who will you call if you're being assaulted in a city park? Who will you call if someone has kidnapped your child?
Our law enforcement officers need to hear from all of us who appreciate everything they do to keep us safe.
Jay Stanford,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!