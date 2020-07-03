Thank law enforcment officers for all they do

Take a minute to thank a peace officer for all they do for us. For stopping to help when our car is broken down beside the road, for running to pull someone out of a car engulfed in flames, for jumping in to save a drowning victim, for helping a lost child find his home, for rescuing a puppy trapped in a culvert, for rushing to save a homeowner during a home invasion by an armed assailant, for running toward the gunfire during a mass shooting at a school, for apprehending a drunk driver going the wrong way, and for risking their lives every day they put on their uniforms, not knowing it they are going to return to their families at the end of the shift.