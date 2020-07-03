Thank law enforcment officers for all they do

Thank law enforcment officers for all they do

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank a peace officer.

Take a minute to thank a peace officer for all they do for us. For stopping to help when our car is broken down beside the road, for running to pull someone out of a car engulfed in flames, for jumping in to save a drowning victim, for helping a lost child find his home, for rescuing a puppy trapped in a culvert, for rushing to save a homeowner during a home invasion by an armed assailant, for running toward the gunfire during a mass shooting at a school, for apprehending a drunk driver going the wrong way, and for risking their lives every day they put on their uniforms, not knowing it they are going to return to their families at the end of the shift.

To those who want to defund or abolish the police: Who will you call if your car is being carjacked — a social worker? Who will you call if you're being assaulted in a city park? Who will you call if someone has kidnapped your child?

Our law enforcement officers need to hear from all of us who appreciate everything they do to keep us safe.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News