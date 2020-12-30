 Skip to main content
Thank officers for keeping us safe

Thank officers for keeping us safe

Six Nashville, Tennessee, officers saved potentially hundreds of lives by going door to door on Christmas morning, warning residents to get out of the area ahead of the blast.

These officers put their own lives at risk to save people they had never met. This is what they do, in spite of misguided individuals who clamor for de-funding the police.

We Missoulians can count on our police officers, our sheriff's deputies, our state troopers and our game wardens to do the same for us. We need to take every opportunity to stop what we're doing and thank them for all they do to keep us safe.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

