On behalf of the patients, staff and board of directors of the Ag Worker Health & Services, family of health clinics for agricultural workers and their families, we want to thank this year’s fundraiser donors:
Wilderness Medical Staffing, Underriner Honda, Accent Print Shop, Lisa’s Sandwich Den, Robert Feld Financial Services, Remy’s Catering, Rock Creek Coffee Roasters, Guadalajara Restaurant, Gringo’s Montana-food truck.
We also thank those individuals who gave of their time, including those who attended the fundraiser dance, Sept. 14, and those who bought raffle tickets. We truly appreciate the help and plan to make each annual fundraiser, bigger and better. Thank you all for helping us save lives.
Ag Worker Health & Services is a basic health clinic for ag workers and their families in Montana and Wyoming. Please call 1-800-813-4492 to make an appointment at one of our award-winning health clinics in Billings, Dillon, Lolo and Fairview, Montana, or Powell, Wyoming.
Claudia Stephens,
Billings