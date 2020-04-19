× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you, Governor Bullock.

When it comes to the big game, when the championship is on the line, players take the court who have practiced and perfected their shot or worked to become the best possible defender or rebounder they can be. They’ve honed their skills through countless practice sessions and numerous smaller contests over the course of years.

Players who make it to the big game have worked with coaches and steadily improve their game by accepting coaching advice. They know there is no “I” in team.

Fans come to cheer in the stands, and cheerleaders take up a position off-court and face the crowd while leading student cheering sections with their back to the court. They risk nothing but gain great pleasure in the players’ performance.

Thank you, Governor Bullock, for being someone who stepped onto the court. Thank you for your preparation and your team leadership. Thank you for being a player in the big game.

I salute you!

Hal Schmid,

Missoula

