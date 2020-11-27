Thank you, Missoula City Council

Kudos to the Missoula City Council for recently voting 8-4 to ban the sale of flavored vaping products within the city of Missoula. While it is already illegal to sell these products to anyone under 21, flavored vapes are specifically marketed to children. Big tobacco’s logic is hook the kids now on our poison and we have them for life. The progress made in reducing underage smoking is being undone by flavored vapes. I have 2 grandsons living in Missoula and it angers me to no end that big tobacco is trying to shorten their lives and that of other people’s grandkids for profit.
Some merchants claim this ban will reduce their sales and possibly put them out of business. My response to that statement is, “Good”. If your business model is predicated on hooking kids on a lifetime of nicotine use, then I look forward to your doors permanently closing. Would a statewide ban make more sense? Absolutely, but until then, the best we can do is a local ban.
The city council has wisely chosen to put our children’s best interest above that of the merchants of death. Thank you very much.
Bob Rich,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!