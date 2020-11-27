Thank you, Missoula City Council

Kudos to the Missoula City Council for recently voting 8-4 to ban the sale of flavored vaping products within the city of Missoula. While it is already illegal to sell these products to anyone under 21, flavored vapes are specifically marketed to children. Big tobacco’s logic is hook the kids now on our poison and we have them for life. The progress made in reducing underage smoking is being undone by flavored vapes. I have 2 grandsons living in Missoula and it angers me to no end that big tobacco is trying to shorten their lives and that of other people’s grandkids for profit.