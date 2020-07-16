Thank you, Missoula City-County Health Board

As a 70-year-old male with a compromised immune system and in ongoing treatment for a blood cancer, I take medical advice for my illness from persons and institutions with credible medical credentials. No one should take medical advice on coping with COVID-19 from anywhere else. If I catch COVID-19, it won't be a sniffle for me. I hope, however, that others would understand the risk to me and other sufferers. We'd all like to survive to enjoy another Christmas and see another New Year. Social distancing and the wearing of masks in public actually celebrates life.