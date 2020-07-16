Thank you, Missoula City-County Health Board

Thank you, Missoula City-County Health Board

I want to commend and thank the Missoula City-County Health Board for the unanimous vote last week to require wearing masks in public places throughout Missoula County.

As a 70-year-old male with a compromised immune system and in ongoing treatment for a blood cancer, I take medical advice for my illness from persons and institutions with credible medical credentials. No one should take medical advice on coping with COVID-19 from anywhere else. If I catch COVID-19, it won't be a sniffle for me. I hope, however, that others would understand the risk to me and other sufferers. We'd all like to survive to enjoy another Christmas and see another New Year. Social distancing and the wearing of masks in public actually celebrates life.

The pandemic hits our economic future, too. Growing up in the '50s I often heard “Well, it is only money.” I never heard anyone ever say, “Well, it’s only a few of our neighbors who died." Living people are creative and productive. Dead people, not so much. A life lost diminishes us as a people, a nation and an economic engine. Please wear masks to preserve lives, futures and our economy. Thank you, John Donne. 

Dan Doyle,

Missoula

