The Blackfoot Home and Community Club appreciates and thanks all the volunteers who helped make the 15th annual Blackfoot River Clean Up a success. We especially recognize our sponsors Bureau of Land Management, Fish Wildlife and Parks for their 15 years of sponsorship and our newest partner the last three years, Missoula Fresh Market. Your assistance has made this important endeavor achievable.
We look forward to continuing our association with BLM, FWP and MFM on the last Saturday of July 2019.
Blackfoot River Cleanup Co-chairpersons
Lynn Gontarek-Garbeson & Janelle Schiller