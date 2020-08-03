You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank you, Sen. Tester

Thank you, Sen. Tester

{{featured_button_text}}

Montanans depend on our public lands to be managed for multiple use for our quality of life. When outdated policies threaten multiple use, something needs to be done. Senator Tester recently introduced legislation that would end a 100-year old practice called non-competitive oil and gas leasing. Under this wasteful practice, companies can lease tens of thousands of acres of public lands for $1.50 an acre regardless of if they plan to develop the land.

The administering of these leases has put a major strain on agency resources and also comes with opportunity loss when the agency no longer manages those lands for other uses like improving wildlife habitat or recreation. Overall, 64% of public lands that have been leased in Montana have never been developed and sit idle. These leases have come at a huge cost to taxpayers.

Thank you, Senator Tester, for introducing such common sense legislation that will save taxpayers money and increase transparency. I hope that Sen. Steve Daines will also support this fiscally smart legislation that will promote good governance.

Bill Geer,

Lolo 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News