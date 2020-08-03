Thank you, Sen. Tester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans depend on our public lands to be managed for multiple use for our quality of life. When outdated policies threaten multiple use, something needs to be done. Senator Tester recently introduced legislation that would end a 100-year old practice called non-competitive oil and gas leasing. Under this wasteful practice, companies can lease tens of thousands of acres of public lands for $1.50 an acre regardless of if they plan to develop the land.

The administering of these leases has put a major strain on agency resources and also comes with opportunity loss when the agency no longer manages those lands for other uses like improving wildlife habitat or recreation. Overall, 64% of public lands that have been leased in Montana have never been developed and sit idle. These leases have come at a huge cost to taxpayers.

Thank you, Senator Tester, for introducing such common sense legislation that will save taxpayers money and increase transparency. I hope that Sen. Steve Daines will also support this fiscally smart legislation that will promote good governance.

Bill Geer,

Lolo

