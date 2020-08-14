You have permission to edit this article.
Thank you, Small Business Association, Northwestern Energy and Missoulian

On July 3, 2020, the Small Business Association honored the Pink Grizzly in an ad paid for by Northwestern Energy. We want to thank the SBA. This was our 50th year in the Pink Grizzly Fireworks and our 35th in the greenhouse, Christmas tree lot and wreath business. There are eight children in the family - among them six attended Montana State University, one University of Texas and one the University of Montana. All of the family wishes to thank the citizens who purchased from Pink Grizzly. Also a thank you to the Missoulian for the ad in full color and Northwestern Energy for sponsoring. 

Anna Marie Linehan Clouse, 

Missoula

 

