Thank you to businesses that require masks

I find it interesting that the same people who do not wear a mask, or protest wearing a mask, are the same ones that want all the stores and services, and ultimately the economy, open for their benefit. Probably the same ones that don’t wear their seat belts and talk or text while driving on the wrong side of the road. I applaud those stores, vendors, and services that require a mask and other protocols, and will patronize them well before ones that do not or are lackadaisical about it. I spent two months of my life daily watching my spouse on a ventilator and can really say that I don’t want that to be me, or anyone close to me, ever again.