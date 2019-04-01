Try 3 months for $3
My name is Renee and I work for Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. I drove residents to Missoula for some shopping on Saturday, March 23. We were parked in front of TJ Maxx and I had a resident who had suffered a fall. While I was on my phone with a 911 operator, five or six Good Samaritans appeared out of nowhere. I didn't get names and don't remember their faces, but I vividly remember their compassion and quick actions to help out. I am so grateful they were there and just wanted to thank all of you who stepped in to offer assistance. What a selfless act of love. Thank you.

Renee St. Peter,

Hamilton

