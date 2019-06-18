{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

This letter is written in sincere appreciation of Missoula’s Bone and Joint Clinic and St. Patrick Hospital, through which I had a total hip replacement June 5, this year.

From the very first person I met at the clinic to the very last hospital staff who assisted me getting into our vehicle at checkout, each person I met gave me the very best of their care and attention. At the clinic and the hospital, I observed staff show each other respect and treat one another courteously. Each person at each facility showed utmost professionalism, caring concern, and a standard of care not found in all medical facilities. Whether in food service, surgery, housekeeping, therapy, professional staff or in direct care of patients, the staff maintained a patient’s dignity throughout the patient’s time with them.

I have worked in the medical field in the public, private, military and walk-in sectors, and observed care at all levels. I want the folks of Missoula to understand the quality of medical care offered to them is the very best of medical care.

I want to thank each person at the Bone and Joint Clinic and at St. Patrick Hospital with whom I came in contact. Again, thank you. 

Tiffany Sauer,

Clancy 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags