This letter is written in sincere appreciation of Missoula’s Bone and Joint Clinic and St. Patrick Hospital, through which I had a total hip replacement June 5, this year.
From the very first person I met at the clinic to the very last hospital staff who assisted me getting into our vehicle at checkout, each person I met gave me the very best of their care and attention. At the clinic and the hospital, I observed staff show each other respect and treat one another courteously. Each person at each facility showed utmost professionalism, caring concern, and a standard of care not found in all medical facilities. Whether in food service, surgery, housekeeping, therapy, professional staff or in direct care of patients, the staff maintained a patient’s dignity throughout the patient’s time with them.
I have worked in the medical field in the public, private, military and walk-in sectors, and observed care at all levels. I want the folks of Missoula to understand the quality of medical care offered to them is the very best of medical care.
I want to thank each person at the Bone and Joint Clinic and at St. Patrick Hospital with whom I came in contact. Again, thank you.
Tiffany Sauer,
Clancy