Dear Mumford & Sons concert goers, Logjam Presents staff and OSD residents:
I want to personally thank you. Our Old Sawmill District area experienced the largest population impact imaginable… over 13,000 concert visitors, in a matter of hours. Imagine the anxiety if you live nearby.
You were courteous and respectful of each other and private property. You embraced the traffic restrictions, the sound levels, cleaned up the inevitable trash and left a positive impression on our neighborhood.
Thank you!
Ed Wetherbee,
Old Sawmill District