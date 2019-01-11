I (BBB)elieve in Missoula.
This week is one of Missoula’s most remarkable events, Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB), which brings together dancers (all genres) from around the world. Missoula dancers are in the mix, and their skill and artistry are world class. It is a truly great display of diversity, diplomacy, art and heart.
I invite Missoula to join me in in the Dennison theater for free to gasp, cheer, and remember how global connections can be made through universal languages like dance and home. Dance competition. Opening party. Film. Diplomacy Conference. Gala performance.
I am a parent of a young dancer, whose first dance class was inspired by watching BBB. And now, because of BBB he has traveled to and danced in countries I have never even seen. I want all of the dancers to feel the unique support that Missoula offers.
Thank you to Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater for the enormous lift, cost and efforts that go into this event. Thanks to Missoula and all who support, house, feed, drive, cheer and donate. And to the dancers, thank you for sharing the world with us.
Bravo.
BBB the change you want to see.
Full schedule: www.rmbt.org/bbb-index#/bbb-schedule.
Elke Govertsen,
Missoula