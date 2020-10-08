Thankful for dog's speedy, safe return

On Monday, Oct. 5, around 4:35 p.m., I was stopped at the traffic light on North Reserve Street in the northbound lane, waiting to turn left onto Mullan Road, when one of my dogs decided to jump out of the car window to say “hi” to another dog in the car in the adjacent lane.

While my dog was now running frantically around, across four lanes, trying to figure out how to get back to her car, the driver of the car in front of us was now standing in the middle of Reserve Street, waving his arms and stopping incoming traffic; another person was helping trying to catch my dog.

After what seemed like an eternity but in reality was probably just one minute, my beloved dog was back, sound and safe in my car, greeted enthusiastically by her dog sister and brother. I too jumped back into my car, when several folks honked their horns in celebration. I was so touched that my eyes were tearing.

I am so grateful to everyone who helped get my dog back to safety. I love the Missoula community.

Anja Heister,

Missoula

