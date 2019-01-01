Www.mystudentinneed.org is a unique website that provides a private and nurturing way for teachers and staff members of Missoula County Public Schools to ask for help for a Student in Need and a way for the community to give back.
Missoula County Public Schools and My Student in Need would like to thank you for all of your generosity in fulfilling the needs of our students. Your thoughtfulness and generosity means more than words could ever thank you for. Please continue to watch the My Student in Need column for needs throughout the school year.
If you would like to help, visit www.mystudentinneed.org/Missoula-MT. The number next to the school represents the current needs at that school. The needs can change every day. Click the school, find a need request and click the Fulfill This Need button. Complete the donor form and press the Submit button. A member of our team will contact you. Or you can call 406-750-2542.
Operational costs for My Student in Need are underwritten by a sponsorship from Montana Farmers Union and our Partners in Dignity. Don’t forget to like us on our Facebook page for updates and the latest information.
Trish Kirschten,
Families in Transition Liaison,
Missoula County Public Schools,
Missoula