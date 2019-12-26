Montana, count ourselves lucky. Unlike Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, this state does not have major fracking industries.
Seems that due to the fracking companies' limited liability to require pre-drilling bonding to clean up their messes after abstraction of their product, taxpayers may be stuck with cleanup costs in some states. There is no doubt future federal taxpayers' money will be required.
In Texas in October of this year, EP Energy filed for bankruptcy for $5 billion of debt. The company is set for a restructuring plan to eliminate debt, but has not set aside money for cleanup. The industry cries that cleanup costs cripple them from making a profit. And apparently their cry in the wilderness is heard by some regulators and politicians.
The dumping of minimally treated fracking wastes into natural waterways is clearly on a path to acceptance within states, and within the Trump administration. The makeup of these fluids do not have to be disclosed legally.
You have free articles remaining.
The push for energy independence was from both political parties, but most of these energy producing states are now Republican controlled. It is good Montana isn’t a fracking state — pinch yourself for it.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula