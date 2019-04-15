Ruby’s Inn and Convention Center will be closing, torn down, and a new Homewood Suites built on the site starting in May 2019. Ruby’s has been the home of our annual Doll, Toy, Teddy Bear, and Miniature Show and Sale since 2016. This June would have been our fourth show at Ruby’s. We are so sad to see this Missoula icon going away.
We would like to thank the employees of Ruby’s for the excellent service, wonderful convention facility, lovely rooms and grounds, and great rates for our sellers and guests over the last three years. Ruby’s excellent service, facility and rates have enabled our club to present very successful and very fun shows, drawing sellers and guests from all over the West.
We regret that our 2019 show, scheduled for June 8, 2019, cannot be held at Ruby’s. Fortunately, we have been able to contract with the Hilton Garden Inn, just down the road, for our show this year. We would like to invite the employees of Ruby’s to stop by during our show and say hi so we can personally say thank you so much for all you have done for us!
Kay Schrader,
Darby