As a lifelong member of the Missoula community, I have seen the growth in our city as well as the crime. I am compelled to write and express my gratitude to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the law enforcement officers who are committed to public safety. A simple thank you for your service is all I am able to extend; however, I wish there was more I could say or do.
After watching Missoula County’s debut on Live PD, I can’t help but be even more thankful for the men and women protecting our community. To be able to see what is happening on our streets and in our backyards is unbelievable, so I appreciate the opportunity we are being given to see our sheriff’s office in action. The challenges they face are incredible and the patience, composure, professionalism and compassion I have seen is remarkable.
Thank you, Sheriff T.J. McDermott, for allowing Live PD to ride with your/our deputies and giving Missoula the opportunity to get a better understanding of the calls these officers are being dispatched to.
William Morey,
Missoula