I want to congratulate Missoulian writer Patrick Reilly for his wonderful article (Jan. 5 Territory section) about "Rural residency program brings doctors to rural Montana."
We here in Mineral County (Superior, Alberton and St. Regis) can definitely use the assistance of these young, dedicated doctors who do "drive or tread through our snow, ice and mud" to make their visits on behalf of the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana.
And, we want to thank the sponsors of the program: Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center in Missoula, and Kalispell Regional Medical Center. These kinds of situations are so appreciated by our residents that the Hallmark Channel is producing films about these doctors and nurses who travel to very small towns in our state.
So, we here in Mineral County wish to give them a big "thank you."
David Mirisch,
Superior