Thanking God for freedoms

We would like to thank God for our freedoms and all the blessings he has bestowed upon America on her birthday.

Thank God for our Republican President Donald J. Trump, whose message is to restore law and order in America and protect our statues, monuments and history. Also, to bring our jobs back from China after President Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement and 60,000 companies disappeared, and protect our borders from the drug cartels.

President Trump went to Mount Rushmore to celebrate the Fourth of July. For we are truly the land of the free and the home of the brave!

Since this is an election year, the Democrats, in contrast, are trying to run an old, tired horse with memory problems who stays in the basement and comes out once in a while to play the blame game on everyone else for problems he caused in his 47 years of service. The message coming out of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party is one of socialism, chaos, anarchy, and divide and conquer the races and play the race card, as they typically do every four years like clockwork.

Remember that united we stand and divided we fall.

Barry and Kay Hartman,

Missoula

