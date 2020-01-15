There are 21,000 Montanans living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a growing public health crisis that threatens to bankrupt America. In 2019, caring for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias cost an estimated $290 billion. That is why I am joining the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for voting to include an additional $350 million for Alzheimer’s research in the government’s 2020 budget.
As someone whose family has been touched by Alzheimer’s disease several times, I understand the enormous burden this disease places on Montana families and the economy. My father died of Alzheimer’s, as did several other close family members.
Increased research funding is essential to developing medical breakthroughs needed to prevent, slow or cure the disease. Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death currently without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression, which makes Congress’ dedication to action on this devastating disease so important.
Please join me in thanking Senator Tester for supporting an additional $350 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding. With investment like this, together we can end Alzheimer’s.
Gayle Hudgins,
Missoula