Thanking those who wear masks

I am a 75-year-old, born-and-raised Montanan living at home and in good health. I still ski, fly fish, hike, do daily workouts, run rivers and take long walks to keep me healthy.

I would like to thank all you living in Missoula who wear their masks. It has made my few trips out each week easier to do.

I am tired of reading about people saying that masks do not work, COVID is a hoax, it is my right to not wear a mask and even the state legislature's leadership refusal to wear them. I am not going to let COVID and mean-spirited people dictate when my time is up. I will leave that up to my maker.

So again, thanks to all of you who wear a mask for making living in Missoula safer than a large number of other locations in Montana.

David Dayton,

Missoula

