Thanks for being caring neighbors

Thanks for being caring neighbors

On Sept. 28, I was struck by a large vehicle speeding through the stop sign at the corner of 34th Street and Paxson. My Subaru Outback was totaled.

As I was processing what had just happened, people in the neighborhood immediately helped me get out through the deployed air bags and mangled mess. They got me seated on the corner lawn and stayed with me, waiting for the arrival of the first responders (who also treated me with professional kindness.)

Throughout the process they checked on my welfare, brought me my displaced eyeglasses and purse, offered to give witness accounts, and gave empathetic advice while I waited for my husband and neighborhood friend to take me home.

All I can say is, thank you for being such caring neighbors!

Mary Jean Brod,

Missoula

